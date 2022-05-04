eBay Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for eBay Inc. (EBAY):

Earnings: -$1.34 billion in Q1 vs. $0.64 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.28 in Q1 vs. $0.92 in the same period last year. Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $625 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.03 per share Revenue: $2.48 billion in Q1 vs. $2.64 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $0.87 - $0.91 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.35 - $2.40 Bln Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $3.90 - $4.10 Full year revenue guidance: $9.6 - $9.9 Bln

