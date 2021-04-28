eBay Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $569 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $431 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $758 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.8% to $3.02 billion from $2.13 billion last year.

eBay Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $758 Mln. vs. $522 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.09 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q1): $3.02 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.91 - $0.96 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.98 - $3.03 Bln

