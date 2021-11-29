eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

eBay Inc. (EBAY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EBAY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EBAY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $72.47, the dividend yield is .99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBAY was $72.47, representing a -10.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.19 and a 48.9% increase over the 52 week low of $48.67.

EBAY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI). EBAY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $18.21. Zacks Investment Research reports EBAY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.88%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ebay Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EBAY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EBAY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ)

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL)

ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (CLIX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BUL with an increase of 9.52% over the last 100 days. PKW has the highest percent weighting of EBAY at 4.86%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.