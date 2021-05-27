eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

eBay Inc. (EBAY) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EBAY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.44, the dividend yield is 1.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBAY was $61.44, representing a -5.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.11 and a 43.37% increase over the 52 week low of $42.86.

EBAY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA). EBAY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.12. Zacks Investment Research reports EBAY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.22%, compared to an industry average of 15.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBAY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EBAY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EBAY as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL)

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (CLIX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKW with an increase of 21.33% over the last 100 days. FTXD has the highest percent weighting of EBAY at 6.79%.

