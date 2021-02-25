eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

eBay Inc. (EBAY) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EBAY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBAY was $59.38, representing a -8.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.85 and a 128.21% increase over the 52 week low of $26.02.

EBAY is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). EBAY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.71. Zacks Investment Research reports EBAY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.18%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBAY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EBAY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EBAY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT)

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONLN with an increase of 35.24% over the last 100 days. PKW has the highest percent weighting of EBAY at 5.59%.

