eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

eBay Inc. (EBAY) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EBAY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EBAY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.31, the dividend yield is 1.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBAY was $56.31, representing a -7.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.06 and a 116.41% increase over the 52 week low of $26.02.

EBAY is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). EBAY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.62. Zacks Investment Research reports EBAY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 30.91%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBAY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EBAY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EBAY as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)

First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Pacer Funds (COWZ)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (QSY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDN with an increase of 54.53% over the last 100 days. FTXD has the highest percent weighting of EBAY at 8.47%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.