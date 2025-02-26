News & Insights

Markets
EBAY

EBay Inc. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

February 26, 2025 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $680 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $728 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $607 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $2.579 billion from $2.562 billion last year.

eBay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $680 Mln. vs. $728 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $2.579 Bln vs. $2.562 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.32 - $1.36 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.52 - $2.56 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EBAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.