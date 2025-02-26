EBay Inc. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $680 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $728 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $607 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $2.579 billion from $2.562 billion last year.

eBay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.32 - $1.36 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.52 - $2.56 Bln

