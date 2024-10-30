EBay Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $636 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $1306 million, or $2.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $588 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $2.576 billion from $2.500 billion last year.

eBay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.17 - $1.22 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.53 - $2.59 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 - $4.85 Full year revenue guidance: $10.23 - $10.29 Bln

