EBay Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $368 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $643 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $2.730 billion from $2.572 billion last year.

eBay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $368 Mln. vs. $224 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $2.730 Bln vs. $2.572 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.29 - $1.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.69 - $2.74 Bln

