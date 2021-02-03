EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Feb 3 (Reuters) - E-commerce firm eBay Inc's EBAY.O holiday-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as more homebound buyers flocked to its platform for shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose to $2.87 billion from $2.24 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.70 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.