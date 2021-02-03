US Markets
EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

E-commerce firm eBay Inc's holiday-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as more homebound buyers flocked to its platform for shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose to $2.87 billion from $2.24 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.70 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

