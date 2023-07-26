News & Insights

Ebay forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 26, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

July 26 (Reuters) - E-commerce platform eBay EBAY.O forecast third-quarter revenue slightly above estimates on Wednesday, banking on its focus categories such as refurbished goods and auto parts to draw in new buyers to the marketplace.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue in the range of $2.46 billion and $2.52 billion, compared to analysts' average estimates of $2.47 billion, per Refinitiv data.

