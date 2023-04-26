News & Insights

US Markets
EBAY

EBay forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 26, 2023 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds details, shares and background

April 26 (Reuters) - Ecommerce firm eBay Inc EBAY.O forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, on hopes that it would attract shoppers to its refurbished as well luxury offerings as inflation cools.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based firm rose 4% in extended trading.

A selective push from eBay, which in recent months has expanded into collectibles, refurbished products and luxury items such as watches, handbags and jewelry, is helping it drive sales at a time when consumer spending has moderated due to high inflation.

EBay expects revenue in the range $2.47 billion to $2.54 billion for the quarter ending June. Analysts on average were expecting $2.43 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue in the most recent March quarter grew 1% to $2.51 billion, also beating analysts' estimate of $2.48 billion, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EBAY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.