EBay forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates

April 26 (Reuters) - Ecommerce firm eBay Inc EBAY.O forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, on hopes that it would attract shoppers to its refurbished as well luxury offerings as inflation cools.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based firm rose 4% in extended trading.

A selective push from eBay, which in recent months has expanded into collectibles, refurbished products and luxury items such as watches, handbags and jewelry, is helping it drive sales at a time when consumer spending has moderated due to high inflation.

EBay expects revenue in the range $2.47 billion to $2.54 billion for the quarter ending June. Analysts on average were expecting $2.43 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue in the most recent March quarter grew 1% to $2.51 billion, also beating analysts' estimate of $2.48 billion, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

