US Markets

EBay forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below estimates

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BECK DIEFENBACH

EBay Inc on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates, as it faces intense competition from Amazon.com and Walmart Inc.

Oct 23 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates, as it faces intense competition from Amazon.com AMZN.O and Walmart Inc WMT.N.

The e-commerce company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $2.77 billion to $2.82 billion, while analysts on average were expecting $2.85 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0536;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular