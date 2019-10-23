EBay forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below estimates

Oct 23 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates, as it faces intense competition from Amazon.com AMZN.O and Walmart Inc WMT.N.

The e-commerce company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $2.77 billion to $2.82 billion, while analysts on average were expecting $2.85 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0536;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.