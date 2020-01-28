EBay forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates, shares fall

EBay Inc forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets on Tuesday, as the e-commerce company faces fierce competition from bigger rival Amazon.com Inc, sending its shares down about 3% after the bell.
