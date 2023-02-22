EBay forecasts first-quarter revenue above estimates

Adds details, background and shares

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ecommerce company EBay Inc EBAY.O on Wednesday forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on hopes that cost-conscious shoppers would be attracted towards its used and refurbished product category in the face of a looming recession.

Shares of the San Jose, California- based company rose nearly 2% in trading after the bell.

Ebay's innovation, which includes a shift to expanded categories of collectibles, refurbished products as well as luxury goods such as watches, handbags and sneakers is helping it to drive sales at a time when economic uncertainty is weighing on most businesses. The company has also raised its game by investing in motors parts and accessories.

EBay posted revenue of $2.51 billion, compared to analysts' estimate of $2.47 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue between $2.46 billion and $2.50 billion. Analysts are expecting $2.37 billion.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

