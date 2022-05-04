EBay forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates

Adds details, share movement and background

May 4 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O on Wednesday forecast second-quarter revenue below market estimates, a sign that declining consumer spending and intense competition from rivals like Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O would hit its business.

Shares of the company fell 6% in extended trading.

After bringing in billions of dollars in sales during the pandemic, e-commerce companies are now under pressure from rising inflation, a tight labor market and the ongoing supply chain crisis.

The economic reopening has also slowed the online shopping momentum seen last year as customers return to pre-pandemic habits.

EBay said it expected current-quarter revenue between $2.35 billion and $2.40 billion, compared with the analysts' average estimate of $2.54 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue for the first quarter came in at $2.48 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.46 billion.

