EBay forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates
April 29 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates on Wednesday, as the e-commerce company benefited from a surge in online orders from people staying indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said it expects second-quarter revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion, while analysts were expecting $2.32 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
