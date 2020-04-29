EBay forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

April 29 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates on Wednesday, as the e-commerce company benefited from a surge in online orders from people staying indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it expects second-quarter revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion, while analysts were expecting $2.32 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.