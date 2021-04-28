US Markets
EBAY

EBay forecasts current-quarter profit below estimates, shares fall

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

EBay Inc on Wednesday forecast current-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates as it faces fierce competition from the likes of larger rival Amazon.com Inc for a share of the pandemic-led online shopping boom.

Adds shares, outlook

April 28 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O on Wednesday forecast current-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates as it faces fierce competition from the likes of larger rival Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O for a share of the pandemic-led online shopping boom.

Shares of the company fell 5% in extended trading.

Pandemic-wary customers have turned to e-commerce platforms during the health crisis, but vaccine rollouts are expected to fuel a return to brick-and-mortar as people spend more time outside.

EBay also faces competition from larger rivals including Amazon and Walmart Inc's WMT.N online business.

EBay forecast second-quarter adjusted profit in the range of 91 cents to 96 cents per share. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.02 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue rose to $3.02 billion from $2.13 billion in the first quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $2.97 billion.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY AMZN WMT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular