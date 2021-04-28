US Markets
EBAY

EBay first-quarter revenue beats estimates

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

EBay Inc topped Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as its e-commerce platform benefited from a pandemic-induced surge in online shopping.

April 28 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O topped Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as its e-commerce platform benefited from a pandemic-induced surge in online shopping.

Revenue rose to $3.02 billion from $2.13 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $2.97 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular