EBay first-quarter revenue beats estimates

April 28 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O topped Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as its e-commerce platform benefited from a pandemic-induced surge in online shopping.

Revenue rose to $3.02 billion from $2.13 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $2.97 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

