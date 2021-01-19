US Markets
EBay explores strategic alternatives for S. Korean business

EBay Inc said on Tuesday it has started a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives for its South Korean business, which includes Gmarket, one of the largest online marketplaces in the country.

The Korea Economic Daily, a Seoul-based newspaper, reported in March last year that the e-commerce firm was looking to sell its South Korean unit in a deal that could fetch nearly $5 billion.

