EBay Explores Strategic Alternatives For Business In South Korea

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) said it has initiated a process to explore, review, and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives for its business in the south Korea.

The company noted that it is considering options that would maximize value for its shareholders and create future growth opportunities for the business.

The company does not intend on making further public announcements regarding the strategic review unless and until the Board has approved a course of action requiring disclosure, eBay said in a statement.

