EBay expects revenue growth of up to 6% in 2023, launches digital wallet
March 10 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O said on Thursday it expects revenue to grow between 5% and 6% in fiscal 2023, even as the e-commerce company launched its first digital wallet.
The company also forecast that adjusted profit would rise about 10% in 2023.
