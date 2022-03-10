US Markets
EBAY

EBay expects revenue growth of up to 6% in 2023, launches digital wallet

Chavi Mehta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

EBay Inc said on Thursday it expects revenue to grow between 5% and 6% in fiscal 2023, even as the e-commerce company launched its first digital wallet.

The company also forecast that adjusted profit would rise about 10% in 2023.

