EBay exits Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra

Oct 11 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O said on Friday it would exit Facebook Inc's FB.O planned cryptocurrency Libra, joining Paypal.

"We highly respect the vision of the Libra Association; however, eBay has made the decision to not move forward as a founding member," EBay said in a statement.

