US Markets

EBay exits Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

EBay Inc said on Friday it would exit Facebook Inc's planned cryptocurrency Libra, joining Paypal.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O said on Friday it would exit Facebook Inc's FB.O planned cryptocurrency Libra, joining Paypal.

"We highly respect the vision of the Libra Association; however, eBay has made the decision to not move forward as a founding member," EBay said in a statement.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Munsif.Vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MunsifV; Phone: 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular