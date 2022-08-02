eBay (EBAY) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

eBay EBAY is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3.

For the second quarter, EBAY expects net revenues of $2.35-$2.40 billion. On an FX-neutral basis, the metric is anticipated to decline 9-7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.37 billion, implying a decline of 11.1% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

EBAY anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share between 87 cents and 91 cents. The consensus mark for earnings stands at 90 cents per share, which has moved 2.17% downward in the past 30 days. This indicates a decline of 9.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

EBAY beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, matching the mark just once, the average surprise being 2.28%.

Factors to Consider

eBay’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from strong momentum across the Marketplace platform.

EBAY is gaining traction among small business owners who are leveraging the Marketplace to expand their reach to customers. This is expected to have remained positive in the underlined quarter.

Also, the increasing number of small businesses is expected to have attracted more customers to the platform. This is likely to have aided growth in the active buyer base during the quarter under review.

Continuous efforts to strengthen the Authenticity Guarantee service for acquiring loyalty of customers are expected to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

Also, EBAY’s recent initiative to let buyers shop from sellers across a wide range of refurbished inventory, backed by its moneyback guarantee and warranties, might have remained another positive.

EBAY is expected to have gained momentum among collectible enthusiasts on the back of its robust tools. This is likely to have benefited its trading card business in the quarter to be reported.

During the second quarter, eBay introduced eBay vault, a digital marketplace for single and top-graded trading cards. The vault is equipped with the Price Guide and Collections tool, which helps vault users track the real-time valuation of their trading card portfolios and list cards directly from their collection. This is likely to have been a tailwind.

The growing adoption of new products and increased optimization are likely to have benefited eBay’s advertising business in the second quarter. Strength in Promoted Listings is expected to have helped eBay gain momentum among sellers. Also, solid promoted listings momentum might have continued driving eBay’s advertising revenues.

However, rising competitive pressure from e-commerce giants like Amazon is likely to have continued posing a challenge to eBay’s market position.

Uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic, impacts of the Russian-Ukraine war, supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressures are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

What Our Model Says

eBay has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

