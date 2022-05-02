eBay (EBAY) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

eBay EBAY is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 4.



For the first quarter, the company expects net revenues of $2.43-$2.48 billion. On a FX-neutral basis, the year-over-year decline in revenues is anticipated to be 5-7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.46 billion, implying a decline of 18.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



The company anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.01 and $1.05.



The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at $1.03 per share over the past 30 days. This indicates growth of 5.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, while meeting the same once, the average being 2.26%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Key Factors to Note

eBay’s strength across Promoted Listings is expected to have continued aiding its momentum across sellers on the back of data-driven recommendations in the first quarter. Also, it is likely to have contributed well to the performance of the company’s advertisement business.



The growing adoption of the company’s Managed Payments is expected to have continued benefiting it in the quarter to be reported. eBay’s deepening focus on scaling managed payments globally is likely to have been another tailwind.



eBay’s strong momentum across the Marketplace platform is expected to have contributed well to its top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company is likely to have benefited from the increasing number of small businesses turning up to the Marketplace platform in order to expand their reach to customers. This is expected to have bolstered the active seller base on the platform.



Moreover, strength across the seller base is expected to have continued to attract customers to the platform, which, in turn, is expected to have aided growth in the active buyer base in the quarter under review.



Increased conversions on its platform and strengthening marketing initiatives are anticipated to have aided the first-quarter performance of the Marketplace platform.



The growing efforts toward the implementation of Artificial Intelligence through personalization, image search technology and customer support are expected to have enhanced the Marketplace platform.



However, the intensifying competition in the e-commerce market is expected to have continued posing challenges to eBay’s position.



The impacts of eBay’s leveraged balance sheet are expected to get reflected in its first-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for eBay this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



eBay has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Alcon ALC is slated to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 10. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +10.04% at present. Alcon’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 6.1%. ALC’s quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 6.8% year over year to $2.04 billion.



Stantec STN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +8.05%. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 11. Stantec’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters, while meeting the same once and missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 0.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STN’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 23.7%. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $814.1 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 20.7%.



Simon Property SPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.50%. The company is slated to report its first-quarter 2022 results on May 9. Simon Property’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 16.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Simon Property’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.74 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. SPG is estimated to report revenues of $1.33 billion, which suggests growth of 7.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



