eBay (EBAY) to Attract Collectible Enthusiasts With eBay Live

eBay EBAY unveiled a shopping platform named eBay Live, wherein people can browse and purchase products in a live mode.

Currently, eBay Live is available in the beta version, which provides its collectible community a more streamlined and entertaining way to connect, buy or sell.

Starting from Jun 22, eBay Live can be accessed on the eBay app and at ebay.com/eBayLive.

With the launch of eBay Live, EBAY aims to provide an enhanced shopping experience to collectible enthusiasts.

More Collectible Initiatives

The release of eBay Live bodes well with eBay’s consistent efforts in the collectible space. eBay is consistently looking for initiatives to gain momentum among the millennials and the Gen Z.

Apart from the recent move, this month, EBAY introduced the eBay vault, a digital marketplace for single and top-graded trading cards. With the eBay vault, collectible enthusiasts can seamlessly and securely manage and trade their portfolio of collections.

In May, EBAY collaborated with OneOf, a green non-fungible tokens (NFT) company to release a series of exclusive NFTs and, thereby, boost its presence in the collectible domain.

The introduction of advanced capabilities like Price Guide and Collection tools for trading cards remains noteworthy. With the new features, enthusiasts can view, manage and track the value of their trading card portfolios in a single place.

Competitive Collectible Market

The increasing number of initiatives are helping eBay expand its footprint in the emerging global collectible market.

The underlined market is witnessing significant growth in recent times, owing to the rising online sale of antiques and collectibles, and the expanding e-commerce platforms catering to the collectibles trade.

Per a Market Decipher report, the global collectibles market is likely to touch $628 billion by 2031, seeing a CAGR of 6.2% between 2021 and 2031.

However, eBay faces stiff competition from its strong peer — Amazon AMZN, which is also making strong efforts to capitalize on the growth prospects in the collectible market.

Coming to the price performance, shares of EBAY have lost 38.2% in the year-to-date period, lagging the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s decline of 27.3% over the same timeframe.

Notably, AMZN’s shares have been down 37.8% in the year-to-date period.

Amazon allows users to shop on its platform to purchase collectibles and artworks from a wide variety of prints and posters, figurines, clothing and uniforms, photographs, and more.

Further, collectors can access the Amazon platform to buy trading cards and memorabilia, including autographed photos, jerseys, balls, helmets, etc.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, eBay carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors interested in the retail-wholesale sector can consider companies like Arcos Dorados ARCO and AutoNation AN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Arcos Dorados has gained 18.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for the ARCOstock is currently projected at 34.4%.

AutoNation has lost 10.4% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for the ANstock is currently projected at 24.7%.

