EBay (EBAY) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

eBay (EBAY) closed the most recent trading day at $37.52, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the e-commerce company had gained 42.9% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 23.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 22.85% in that time.

EBAY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2020. On that day, EBAY is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.34 billion, down 11.65% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $9.59 billion, which would represent changes of +7.42% and -11.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EBAY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.35% lower within the past month. EBAY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EBAY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.55.

Meanwhile, EBAY's PEG ratio is currently 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EBAY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.