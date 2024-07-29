eBay (EBAY) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect eBay (EBAY) to post quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. Revenues are expected to be $2.53 billion, down 0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific eBay metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Active Buyers' to reach 132.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 132 million.

Analysts expect 'Gross merchandise volume (GMV)' to come in at $18.07 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.21 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross merchandise volume - International' will reach $9.38 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.51 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross merchandise volume - US' will reach $8.68 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.70 billion.



Over the past month, shares of eBay have returned +0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, EBAY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

eBay Inc. (EBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

