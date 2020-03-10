EBay (EBAY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

eBay (EBAY) closed the most recent trading day at $36.04, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 4.94%. At the same time, the Dow added 4.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the e-commerce company had lost 1.39% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 11.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 17.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EBAY as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, up 10.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.35 billion, down 11.21% from the year-ago period.

EBAY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.07 per share and revenue of $9.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.48% and -10.08%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EBAY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.29% higher. EBAY is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, EBAY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.42.

Also, we should mention that EBAY has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.