EBay (EBAY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

eBay (EBAY) closed at $58.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.64% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the e-commerce company had gained 23.63% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.02% in that time.

EBAY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2020. In that report, analysts expect EBAY to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.79 billion, up 3.98% from the year-ago period.

EBAY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $10.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.97% and -4.47%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EBAY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.27% higher. EBAY is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, EBAY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.88.

Also, we should mention that EBAY has a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

