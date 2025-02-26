EBAY Earnings Results: $EBAY Reports Quarterly Earnings

EBAY ($EBAY) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $1.25 per share, beating estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $2,579,000,000, missing estimates of $2,622,762,291 by $-43,762,291.

EBAY Insider Trading Activity

EBAY insiders have traded $EBAY stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMIE IANNONE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 67,500 shares for an estimated $4,262,290 .

. STEPHEN J PRIEST (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 37,705 shares for an estimated $2,416,170 .

. CORNELIUS BOONE (SVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,963 shares for an estimated $516,842 .

. EDWARD O GARCIA (SVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,408 shares for an estimated $480,629 .

. REBECCA SPENCER (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,732 shares for an estimated $112,822

EBAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 446 institutional investors add shares of EBAY stock to their portfolio, and 514 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EBAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EBAY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/14.

on 01/14. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

