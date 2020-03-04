EBAY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.68, changing hands as high as $38.03 per share. eBay Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EBAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EBAY's low point in its 52 week range is $33.53 per share, with $42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.91. The EBAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.