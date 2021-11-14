EBay Completes Transfer Of 80.01% Stake In Korean Businesses To Emart

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) said it has completed the transfer of 80.01% stake in its Korean businesses to Emart for gross cash proceeds of about $3.0 billion.

The company noted that it will retain a 19.99% interest in the Korean businesses, including G-Market, IAC and G-9.

The company said it remains committed to buying back up to $7 billion worth of shares for this fiscal year.

In June, eBay agreed to sell 80.01% interest in its Korean Businesses to Emart. The company would retain a 19.99% interest.

