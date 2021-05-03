EBay CEO says looking at cryptocurrency as payment option - CNBC

May 3 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O is looking at new payment options for customers, including cryptocurrency, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Lannone said in a CNBC interview on Monday.

The e-commerce firm is also exploring ways to get in to the business of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Lannone said.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

