EBay CEO says looking at cryptocurrency as payment option - CNBC
May 3 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O is looking at new payment options for customers, including cryptocurrency, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Lannone said in a CNBC interview on Monday.
The e-commerce firm is also exploring ways to get in to the business of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Lannone said.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((subrat.patnaik@tr.com; Twitter: @Subrat_Patnaik;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.