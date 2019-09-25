US Markets

EBay CEO Devin Wenig steps down

EBay Inc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Devin Wenig has stepped down and the e-commerce company named its finance head Scott Schenkel as interim CEO.

The company said its board will undertake a search for the next CEO.

