EBay Canada Launches Of 'Authenticity Guarantee' Program For Sneaker - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - eBay Canada announced Wednesday the launch of "Authenticity Guarantee" for sneaker sales on the platform. Through this program, select sneakers sold on eBay for over $100 in Canada will be fully vetted and verified by an independent team of industry experts - Sneaker Con.

The program launches early next month with the opening of a Canadian authentication centre, based in Toronto and entirely dedicated to sneakers.

The program launches in May with authentication on the most popular sneaker styles and brands on the marketplace - Yeezy, Jordan, Nike, adidas, New Balance, Asics, Vans, Reebok, Converse, and Puma - in new condition.

By the end of the year, the program will ramp to include many more brands in both new and pre-owned condition.

This announcement builds on eBay Canada's move to remove selling fees on all sneakers sold for $100 or more, which has helped attract more top sellers and bring even more coveted inventory to the marketplace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.