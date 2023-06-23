eBay Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EBAY

In trading on Friday, shares of eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.58, changing hands as low as $43.38 per share. eBay Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EBAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EBAY's low point in its 52 week range is $35.92 per share, with $52.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.52. The EBAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

