eBay Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EBAY

In trading on Thursday, shares of eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.24, changing hands as low as $43.95 per share. eBay Inc. shares are currently trading off about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EBAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EBAY's low point in its 52 week range is $35.92 per share, with $60.385 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.99. The EBAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
