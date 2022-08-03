US Markets
EBAY

EBay beats revenue estimates as e-commerce demand holds steady

Contributor
Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

EBay Inc surpassed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday as online shopping held steady in the face of rising inflation, sending shares up 4%.

Adds CEO comment, forecast and background

Aug 3 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.Osurpassed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday as online shopping held steady in the face of rising inflation, sending shares up 4%.

Online retailers such as eBay are benefiting from the selective purchase behavior of consumers navigating record-high inflation by limiting spends to essential items.

"Our focus category strategy is working, and payments and advertising are driving further growth," said Chief Executive Jamie Iannone.

Revenue declined 9% to $2.4 billion, but came in higher than analysts' estimates of $2.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

For the current quarter, eBay forecast revenue in the range of $2.29 billion to $2.37 billion, also higher than expectations of $2.30 billion.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular