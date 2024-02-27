EBay beats quarterly revenue estimates

Adds shares, adds background in paragraph 3, details in paragraph 5

Feb 27 (Reuters) - E-commerce platform eBay EBAY.Obeat market expectations for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by healthy consumer spending during the holiday season and strength in its focus categories such as refurbished goods and auto parts.

Shares of the company rose around 6% in extended trading.

The upbeat results show that eBay's marketplace, which serves as a hub for buyers and sellers from around the world, is expected to benefit as consumers loosen budgets and spend heavily amid an easing economy.

The company reported revenue of $2.56 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.51 billion, according to LSEG data.

Gross merchandise volume, a key industry gauge that denotes the total volume of goods and services sold on the marketplace, rose 2% to $18.59 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $18.23 billion a year ago.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Zaheer.Kachwala@thomsonreuters.com;))

