US Markets
EBAY

eBay beats quarterly revenue estimates

Contributor
Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

eBay Inc beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday as online shopping held steady in the face of rising inflation.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - eBay Inc EBAY.Obeat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday as online shopping held steady in the face of rising inflation.

Revenue declined 9% to $2.4 billion, inching past analysts' estimate of $2.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular