eBay beats quarterly revenue estimates

Aug 3 (Reuters) - eBay Inc EBAY.Obeat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday as online shopping held steady in the face of rising inflation.

Revenue declined 9% to $2.4 billion, inching past analysts' estimate of $2.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

