US Markets
EBAY

EBay beats quarterly profit estimates, forecasts current-qtr sales above expectations

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

EBay Inc's quarterly profit topped Wall Street expectations on Wednesday and the e-commerce company forecast fourth-quarter sales above estimates, as people staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic took to online shopping.

Adds details on profit, shares, forecast

Oct 28 (Reuters) - EBay Inc's EBAY.O quarterly profit topped Wall Street expectations on Wednesday and the e-commerce company forecast fourth-quarter sales above estimates, as people staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic took to online shopping.

The company's shares rose 2% in extended trade.

Ebay said it expects fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $2.64 billion and $2.71 billion, while analysts were expecting $2.54 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

E-commerce firms and retailers with a strong online presence have witnessed a spike in demand as the COVID-19 pandemic has led more people to shop online.

Revenue rose to $2.61 billion from $2.08 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.48 billion.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $621 million, or 88 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $210 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, eBay earned 85 cents per share, above estimates of 77 cents per share.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY AMZN WMT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular