EBay Appoints Steve Priest As New CFO

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) Monday said it has appointed Steve Priest as its new Chief Financial Officer.

In the his role as Financial Chief, Steve will oversee all global aspects of eBay's financial operations including controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, audit, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations. Steve will report directly to Jamie Iannone, eBay's Chief Executive Officer, and will join the company on June 21, 2021.

Most recently Steve served as JetBlue's Chief Financial Officer where he was responsible for all disciplines of the finance function, as well as strategic sourcing and infrastructure development.

"I am proud to be joining the pioneer of ecommerce," said Steve Priest, incoming Chief Financial Officer, eBay. "The transformation I've observed over the last year has been impressive and I know it's only just beginning. I look forward to helping the company pursue its goal of becoming the best global ecommerce marketplace for buyers and sellers."

