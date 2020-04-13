US Markets
EBAY

EBay appoints former Walmart executive Iannone as CEO

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

EBay Inc on Monday appointed former Walmart Inc executive Jamie Iannone as its chief executive officer, effective April 27, sending shares higher.

April 13 (Reuters) - EBay Inc EBAY.O on Monday appointed former Walmart Inc WMT.N executive Jamie Iannone as its chief executive officer, effective April 27, sending shares higher.

The appointment comes nearly a month after activist investor Starboard Value said it wanted eBay to appoint an outsider as permanent chief executive, after being lead by an interim CEO for months.

Scott Schenkel, the company's chief financial officer, has been serving as interim CEO since Devin Wenig stepped down in September, citing differences with the company's board.

Iannone, who most recently served as chief operating officer of Walmart eCommerce, previously held leadership roles at EBay from 2001 to 2009.

Shares of the e-commerce company were 3.3% higher at $34.95 in morning trade.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY WMT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular