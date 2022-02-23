EBay Announces FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - E-commerce giant eBay Inc. (EBAY) on Wednesday provided outlook for fiscal 2022. The company expects earnings per share between $3.15 and $3.35 for full-year 2022. Excluding items, earnings per share are expected between $4.20 and $4.40.

On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year ahead.

Annual revenues are expected between $10.3 billion and $10.5 billion while analysts were looking for revenues of $11.0 billion in fiscal 2022.

