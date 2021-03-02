US Markets
EBAY

Ebay, Adevinta to divest smaller British units to salvage $9.2 bln tie-up

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Norway's Adevinta and U.S. e-commerce group eBay aim to sell three smaller British units in order to obtain regulatory approval for a long-planned tie-up of their global classified ads businesses, the two firms said on Tuesday.

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, March 2 (Reuters) - Norway's Adevinta ADEV.OL and U.S. e-commerce group eBay EBAY.O aim to sell three smaller British units in order to obtain regulatory approval for a long-planned tie-up of their global classified ads businesses, the two firms said on Tuesday.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last month said Adevinta and eBay would have to resolve the watchdog's concerns before proceeding with their $9.2 billion deal.

In response to the CMA's concerns, Adevinta and eBay proposed to sell each company's primary classifieds operations in Britain, known as Shpock, Gumtree and Motors.co.uk.

"The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced that it considers there are reasonable grounds to believe that the remedies presented by Adevinta and eBay address their concerns," the companies said in a statement.

Adevinta and eBay said they aim to close their transaction in the second quarter of 2021, subject to final ratification of the plan by the CMA and receipt of outstanding regulatory approval in Austria.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Heavens)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters