Ebara Jitsugyo Reports Mixed Financial Performance

November 05, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

Ebara Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. (JP:6328) has released an update.

Ebara Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. reported a slight decrease in net sales for the first nine months of 2024, totaling ¥26.6 billion, but managed to achieve modest growth in operating and ordinary profits. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio improved significantly to 56.8%, reflecting a stronger financial position.

