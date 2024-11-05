Ebara Jitsugyo Reports Mixed Financial Performance

Ebara Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. (JP:6328) has released an update.

Ebara Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. reported a slight decrease in net sales for the first nine months of 2024, totaling ¥26.6 billion, but managed to achieve modest growth in operating and ordinary profits. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio improved significantly to 56.8%, reflecting a stronger financial position.

