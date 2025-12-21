Ebara (EBCOF) Price Target Increased by 23.83% to 29.67

The average one-year price target for Ebara (OTCPK:EBCOF) has been revised to $29.67 / share. This is an increase of 23.83% from the prior estimate of $23.96 dated August 5, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.56 to a high of $33.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.02% from the latest reported closing price of $15.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ebara. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 6.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBCOF is 0.30%, an increase of 3.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 53,448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,666K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,487K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBCOF by 16.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,149K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,015K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBCOF by 14.96% over the last quarter.

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 3,816K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 3,361K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,566K shares , representing an increase of 23.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBCOF by 53.46% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,059K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,023K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBCOF by 16.24% over the last quarter.

