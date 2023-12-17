Ebara Corporation - ADR (EBCOY) Price Target Increased by 10.01% to 30.14

The average one-year price target for Ebara Corporation - ADR (OTC:EBCOY) has been revised to 30.14 / share. This is an increase of 10.01% from the prior estimate of 27.40 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.77 to a high of 38.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.71% from the latest reported closing price of 26.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ebara Corporation - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBCOY is 0.05%, an increase of 16.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.53% to 100K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Group holds 100K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 10.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBCOY by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 45.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBCOY by 86.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.