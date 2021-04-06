Cryptocurrencies

Ebang Shares Slump After Hindenburg Research Takes Short Position

Contributor
Colin Harper CoinDesk
Published

Shares of Chinese Bitcoin mining machine manufacturer Ebang fell sharply on Tuesday following a report from Hindenburg Capital that claims the firm misled investors about investment allocations.

A lengthy report from Hindenburg Capital alleges that, of the roughly $375 million the mining machine manufacturer raised from investors since going public in June 2020, some $103 million went toward “bond purchases linked to its U.S. underwriter.”

Shares of Ebang were down over 15% on the news.

Related: Market Wrap: Bitcoin Futures Premium Rises Again Despite Bitcoin’s Relatively Flat Performance

The report also claims that the company “directed $21 million to repay related-party loans to Ebang Chairman/CEO Dong Hu’s relative.” Additionally, the report says that its mining machine business is faltering, only producing 6,000 machines in the first half of 2020.

To shore up its mining business (or, as Hindenburg put it, to “pivot the story”), Ebang launched a cryptocurrency exchange called Ebonex yesterday.

Ebang did not respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment by press time.

Hindenburg took out a short position following its research, the report discloses, and the firm attempts to use Ebang as an example of caveat emptor for Western investors jumping at publicly traded crypto stocks before doing their due diligence.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular